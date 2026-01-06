An Overview of Richardson Electronics's Earnings

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in Richardson Electronics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.78% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Richardson Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.05 0.08 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.13 0.12 0.11 -0.05 Price Change % 12.00 11.00 -17.00 -13.00

Richardson Electronics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Richardson Electronics were trading at $11.11 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Richardson Electronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.