Earnings Preview For Resources Connection

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Resources Connection will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Resources Connection bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 4.04% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Resources Connection's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.02 -0.10 0.00 EPS Actual 0.03 0.16 -0.08 0.18 Price Change % -4.00 10.00 -20.00 4.00

Resources Connection Share Price Analysis

Shares of Resources Connection were trading at $5.19 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

