Uncovering Potential: Franklin Covey's Earnings Preview

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Franklin Covey will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Franklin Covey bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 10.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franklin Covey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.61 -0.08 -0.06 0.22 EPS Actual 0.34 -0.11 -0.08 0.09 Price Change % -10.00 -9.00 -26.00 0.00

Tracking Franklin Covey's Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey were trading at $17.2 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Franklin Covey

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Franklin Covey.

Analysts have provided Franklin Covey with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $22.0, suggesting a potential 27.91% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Spire Global, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spire Global, with an average 1-year price target of $11.9, suggesting a potential 30.81% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Spire Global, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Franklin Covey Outperform -15.31% $53.79M 6.60% Spire Global Buy -55.65% $4.64M -13.94%

Key Takeaway:

Franklin Covey outperforms its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, with a revenue growth rate of -15.31% and gross profit of $53.79M. However, it lags behind in return on equity, with a rate of 6.60%. Overall, Franklin Covey is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Discovering Franklin Covey: A Closer Look

Franklin Covey Co is a company focused on organizational performance improvement. It focuses on providing time management and effectiveness training for individuals and corporations via online training as well as in-person workshops and events. The company provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement. It operates in the business segments of Direct Offices, Education division, and International Licensees. The company derives revenue from providing training and consulting services, and through the selling of books, audio media, and other related products. It has a business presence in the Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Other countries.

Franklin Covey's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Franklin Covey's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin Covey's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Covey's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Franklin Covey visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.