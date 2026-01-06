Exploring Kura Sushi USA's Earnings Expectations

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kura Sushi USA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Anticipation surrounds Kura Sushi USA's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 11.31% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.01 -0.14 -0.20 EPS Actual 0.20 0.05 -0.14 -0.08 Price Change % -11.00 -12.00 32.00 -12.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA were trading at $57.05 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Kura Sushi USA

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kura Sushi USA.

Analysts have provided Kura Sushi USA with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $70.33, suggesting a potential 23.28% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cracker Barrel Old, Sweetgreen and Bloomin Brands, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cracker Barrel Old, with an average 1-year price target of $32.3, suggesting a potential 43.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sweetgreen, with an average 1-year price target of $8.72, suggesting a potential 84.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bloomin Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 82.47% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Cracker Barrel Old, Sweetgreen and Bloomin Brands are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kura Sushi USA Neutral 20.35% $10.87M 0.99% Cracker Barrel Old Neutral -5.67% $247.48M -5.53% Sweetgreen Neutral -0.60% $22.51M -8.85% Bloomin Brands Buy 2.07% $100.87M -12.37%

Key Takeaway:

Kura Sushi USA ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, Kura Sushi USA is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept that provides guests with a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company operates a chain of sushi restaurants across the United States serving freshly prepared Japanese cuisine using high-quality ingredients that are free from artificial seasonings, sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives. The company operates a network of dine-in locations across the U.S. states and Washington, DC.

A Deep Dive into Kura Sushi USA's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kura Sushi USA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.35% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kura Sushi USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kura Sushi USA's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kura Sushi USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kura Sushi USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

