A Look Ahead: Apogee Enterprises's Earnings Forecast

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Apogee Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02.

Anticipation surrounds Apogee Enterprises's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 4.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.45 0.87 1.11 EPS Actual 0.98 0.56 0.89 1.19 Price Change % -4.00 6.00 -2.00 -9.00

Tracking Apogee Enterprises's Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises were trading at $37.15 as of January 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Apogee Enterprises

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $47.0, the consensus suggests a potential 26.51% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Woodmark, Quanex Building Prods and Janus Intl Gr, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Woodmark, with an average 1-year price target of $57.0, suggesting a potential 53.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Quanex Building Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 24.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Janus Intl Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 77.12% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for American Woodmark, Quanex Building Prods and Janus Intl Gr, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Apogee Enterprises Buy 4.60% $82.61M 4.82% American Woodmark Outperform -12.78% $59.90M 0.66% Quanex Building Prods Buy -0.47% $137.56M 2.71% Janus Intl Gr Neutral -4.69% $85.70M 2.75%

Key Takeaway:

Apogee Enterprises ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and high-performance glass and acrylic products used in applications for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing. The company's operating segment consists of the Architectural Metals Segment, Architectural Services Segment, Architectural Glass Segment, and Performance Surfaces Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Architectural Metals Segment, which designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems used principally in non-residential construction. The company generates revenue geographically from the United States, Canada, and Brazil, with the majority coming from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Apogee Enterprises's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Apogee Enterprises's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apogee Enterprises's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apogee Enterprises's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

