What to Expect from Saratoga Investment's Earnings

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Saratoga Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

Saratoga Investment bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 4.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Saratoga Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.72 0.70 0.84 EPS Actual 0.58 0.66 0.56 0.90 Price Change % -5.00 -3.00 -8.00 1.00

Tracking Saratoga Investment's Stock Performance

Shares of Saratoga Investment were trading at $23.3 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Saratoga Investment visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.