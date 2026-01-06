Earnings Outlook For Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cal-Maine Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.

The announcement from Cal-Maine Foods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.23, leading to a 0.41% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 5.35 5.29 7.93 3.68 EPS Actual 4.12 7.04 10.38 4.47 Price Change % 0.00 14.00 2.00 1.00

Market Performance of Cal-Maine Foods's Stock

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were trading at $79.07 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cal-Maine Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.