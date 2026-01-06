Earnings Outlook For Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Cal-Maine Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.
The announcement from Cal-Maine Foods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.23, leading to a 0.41% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|EPS Estimate
|5.35
|5.29
|7.93
|3.68
|EPS Actual
|4.12
|7.04
|10.38
|4.47
|Price Change %
|0.00
|14.00
|2.00
|1.00
Market Performance of Cal-Maine Foods's Stock
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were trading at $79.07 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
