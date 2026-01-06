A Look Ahead: Albertsons Companies's Earnings Forecast

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Albertsons Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Anticipation surrounds Albertsons Companies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.26% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.52 0.40 0.66 EPS Actual 0.44 0.55 0.46 0.71 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 6.00 1.00

Albertsons Companies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Albertsons Companies were trading at $17.26 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Albertsons Companies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Albertsons Companies.

Analysts have provided Albertsons Companies with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $23.62, suggesting a potential 36.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sprouts Farmers Market, Maplebear and BBB Foods, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sprouts Farmers Market, with an average 1-year price target of $139.4, suggesting a potential 707.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $49.3, suggesting a potential 185.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BBB Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $36.5, suggesting a potential 111.47% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Sprouts Farmers Market, Maplebear and BBB Foods are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Albertsons Companies Neutral 1.96% $5.11B 5.35% Sprouts Farmers Market Outperform 13.09% $851.05M 8.61% Maplebear Buy 10.21% $692M 4.20% BBB Foods Neutral 36.71% $3.28B -33.89%

Key Takeaway:

Albertsons Companies ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit. The company is at the top for return on equity.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket operator in the United States with about 2,300 stores across a variety of banners. Around 80% of the firm's sales comes from nonperishable and fresh food, of which 26% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers at about 20% of its store locations and pharmacies at 75%. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of the outstanding shares.

Albertsons Companies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

