Examining the Future: UniFirst's Earnings Outlook

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that UniFirst will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06.

The market awaits UniFirst's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 5.5% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.13 2.09 1.32 2.21 EPS Actual 2.28 2.17 1.40 2.40 Price Change % -6.00 2.00 -3.00 5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst were trading at $197.92 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on UniFirst

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on UniFirst.

Analysts have provided UniFirst with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $172.33, suggesting a potential 12.93% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ACV Auctions, Healthcare Services Group and Liquidity Services, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACV Auctions, with an average 1-year price target of $9.89, suggesting a potential 95.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Healthcare Services Group, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 88.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Liquidity Services, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 79.79% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for ACV Auctions, Healthcare Services Group and Liquidity Services, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UniFirst Neutral -3.97% $232.44M 1.89% ACV Auctions Buy 16.48% $106.60M -5.54% Healthcare Services Group Buy 8.45% $96.41M 8.83% Liquidity Services Outperform 10.44% $56.45M 3.80%

Key Takeaway:

UniFirst ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage, while its peers show positive growth rates. In terms of Gross Profit, UniFirst is at the top with the highest value. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest among the group. Overall, UniFirst's performance is mixed compared to its peers, excelling in Gross Profit but lagging in Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Discovering UniFirst: A Closer Look

UniFirst Corp provides uniform and workwear programs, facility management, and safety supplies and services across North America. It designs, manufactures, rents, cleans, and sells uniforms and protective clothing, including flame-resistant and high-visibility garments. It also offers industrial wiping products, floor mats, cleaning supplies, first aid cabinets, and fire protection services such as inspection and maintenance. Serving various industries, the company provides customized uniforms and specialized cleaning for nuclear and cleanroom facilities. It operates through three segments: Uniform & Facility Service Solutions, First Aid & Safety Solutions, and Other, with the majority of revenue from Uniform & Facility Service Solutions.

UniFirst: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: UniFirst's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UniFirst's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UniFirst's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: UniFirst's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

