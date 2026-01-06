Uncovering Potential: AZZ's Earnings Preview

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AZZ to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

The announcement from AZZ is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.60 0.98 1.27 EPS Actual 1.55 1.78 0.98 1.39 Price Change % -5.00 6.00 3.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ were trading at $110.99 as of January 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

