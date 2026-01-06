Earnings Preview For Pricesmart

Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Pricesmart to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44.

The announcement from Pricesmart is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 6.48% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pricesmart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.12 1.41 1.31 EPS Actual 1.02 1.14 1.45 1.21 Price Change % -6.00 5.00 7.00 1.00

Pricesmart Share Price Analysis

Shares of Pricesmart were trading at $127.16 as of January 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

