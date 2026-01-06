A Look Ahead: Constellation Brands's Earnings Forecast

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Constellation Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65.

The market awaits Constellation Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.03% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Constellation Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 3.39 3.29 2.27 3.31 EPS Actual 3.63 3.22 2.63 3.25 Price Change % 1.00 4.00 1.00 -17.00

Performance of Constellation Brands Shares

Shares of Constellation Brands were trading at $142.51 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Constellation Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.