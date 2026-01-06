Exploring Jefferies Financial Gr's Earnings Expectations

Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jefferies Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

The market awaits Jefferies Financial Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.21, leading to a 1.86% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Jefferies Financial Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.44 0.88 1.04 EPS Actual 1.01 0.47 0.68 1.05 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 -10.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Gr were trading at $64.49 as of January 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Jefferies Financial Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Jefferies Financial Gr.

The consensus rating for Jefferies Financial Gr is Outperform, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $76.83, there's a potential 19.13% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Houlihan Lokey, XP and Moelis, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Houlihan Lokey, with an average 1-year price target of $214.25, suggesting a potential 232.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for XP, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 62.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Moelis, with an average 1-year price target of $78.17, suggesting a potential 21.21% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Houlihan Lokey, XP and Moelis are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jefferies Financial Gr Outperform 12.02% $1.67B 2.16% Houlihan Lokey Neutral 14.70% $253.89M 5.05% XP Buy 7.73% $566.94M 5.75% Moelis Buy 30.37% $101.48M 10.16%

Key Takeaway:

Jefferies Financial Gr ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Jefferies Financial Gr

Jefferies is a full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that was founded in 1962. After nearly 30 years of focusing on institutional trading services, it entered the investment banking industry in the early 1990s, which ultimately grew into the core business. In 2013, Jefferies merged with Leucadia, a manufacturing-focused holding company. Since merging, Jefferies became the bedrock of the business as the bulk of the legacy portfolio was sold off and the parent company was renamed to match the subsidiary. Within the investment banking landscape, Jefferies predominately serves the North American middle market and has captured considerable market share over the past decade.

Jefferies Financial Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jefferies Financial Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jefferies Financial Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

