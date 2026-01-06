Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $76.28 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $340.19 million.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $763.37 million.

