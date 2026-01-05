What to Expect from AngioDynamics's Earnings

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-01-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AngioDynamics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Investors in AngioDynamics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.85% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AngioDynamics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.12 -0.13 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.03 -0.08 -0.04 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 -10.00 38.00

Performance of AngioDynamics Shares

Shares of AngioDynamics were trading at $12.68 as of January 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AngioDynamics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.