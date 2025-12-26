What to Expect from Digital Ally's Earnings

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-12-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Digital Ally will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.01.

Anticipation surrounds Digital Ally's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Digital Ally's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -3.21 141 -31.2 -18.2 Price Change % 0.00 -15 -1.0 2.0

Performance of Digital Ally Shares

Shares of Digital Ally were trading at $0.7499 as of December 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 99.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Digital Ally visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.