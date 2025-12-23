Earnings Scheduled For December 23, 2025

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.17 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: