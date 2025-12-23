earnings image
Earnings Scheduled For December 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.17 million.

