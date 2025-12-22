Earnings Outlook For Limoneira

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Limoneira will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Limoneira bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.11, leading to a 5.28% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.01 -0.17 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.17 -0.14 -0.09 Price Change % -5.00 2.00 -13.00 -7.00

Market Performance of Limoneira's Stock

Shares of Limoneira were trading at $14.69 as of December 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.