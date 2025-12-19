earnings image
December 19, 2025 6:11 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $631.44 million.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BRN Logo
BRNBarnwell Industries Inc
$1.06-4.50%
Overview
CAG Logo
CAGConagra Brands Inc
$17.850.28%
LW Logo
LWLamb Weston Holdings Inc
$59.600.46%
PAYX Logo
PAYXPaychex Inc
$113.00-1.09%
WGO Logo
WGOWinnebago Industries Inc
$41.703.40%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$1.60-17.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved