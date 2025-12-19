Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $631.44 million.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.

