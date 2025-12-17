A Peek at Bridgeline Digital's Future Earnings

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The announcement from Bridgeline Digital is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 11.95% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bridgeline Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.0 -0.05 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.1 -0.06 0.00 Price Change % -12.00 -9.0 -12.00 -14.00

Market Performance of Bridgeline Digital's Stock

Shares of Bridgeline Digital were trading at $0.9531 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.