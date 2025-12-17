Earnings Preview For Innovative Solns

Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Innovative Solns to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The announcement from Innovative Solns is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 1.26% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Innovative Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.12 0.15 EPS Actual 0.14 0.30 0.04 0.18 Price Change % 1.00 33.00 -19.00 9.00

Market Performance of Innovative Solns's Stock

Shares of Innovative Solns were trading at $11.9 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Innovative Solns

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Innovative Solns.

Analysts have provided Innovative Solns with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $16.5, suggesting a potential 38.66% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Virgin Galactic Hldgs, AIRO Group Holdings and Draganfly, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential 73.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AIRO Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential 79.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Draganfly, with an average 1-year price target of $15.2, suggesting a potential 27.73% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, AIRO Group Holdings and Draganfly are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Innovative Solns Outperform 105.21% $8.58M 4.43% Virgin Galactic Hldgs Neutral -9.20% $-19.13M -26.33% AIRO Group Holdings Outperform -73.47% $2.79M -1.12% Draganfly Buy 14.36% $420.95K -11.07%

Key Takeaway:

Innovative Solns ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Innovative Solns is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Discovering Innovative Solns: A Closer Look

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc is a systems integrator that designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems, Flat Panel Display Systems, Integrated Standby Units, Positioning System receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation, and an Autothrottle, which allows a pilot to automatically control the power setting of the engine and is designed to reduce pilot workload and enhance safety. It sells its products to both the OEM and the retrofit markets.

Innovative Solns: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Innovative Solns's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 105.21% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Innovative Solns's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Innovative Solns's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Innovative Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

