Nano Nuclear Energy's Earnings: A Preview

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nano Nuclear Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Nano Nuclear Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.96% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nano Nuclear Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.57 -0.09 -0.08 Price Change % 2.00 5.00 -4.00 0.00

Tracking Nano Nuclear Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy were trading at $32.31 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

