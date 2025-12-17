Earnings Outlook For FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that FuelCell Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.01.

The announcement from FuelCell Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.66, leading to a 10.04% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -1.61 -1.38 -1.35 -1.59 EPS Actual -0.95 -1.79 -1.42 -2.21 Price Change % 10.00 24.00 4.00 12.00

FuelCell Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of FuelCell Energy were trading at $8.47 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for FuelCell Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.