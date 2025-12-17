Earnings Preview: Scholastic

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Scholastic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07.

The market awaits Scholastic's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 12.02% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Scholastic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -2.42 0.85 -0.78 2.30 EPS Actual -2.52 0.87 -0.05 1.82 Price Change % -12.00 24.00 13.00 -20.00

Performance of Scholastic Shares

Shares of Scholastic were trading at $29.28 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Scholastic visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.