A Preview Of Mission Produce's Earnings

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mission Produce to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Anticipation surrounds Mission Produce's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mission Produce's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.05 0.03 0.08 EPS Actual 0.26 0.12 0.10 0.28 Price Change % 2.00 5.00 -13.00 17.00

Mission Produce Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mission Produce were trading at $12.99 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

