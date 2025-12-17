BlackBerry Earnings Preview

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BlackBerry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Anticipation surrounds BlackBerry's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 6.67% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BlackBerry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.00 0.00 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.02 0.03 0.02 Price Change % 7.00 12.00 -7.00 24.00

Market Performance of BlackBerry's Stock

Shares of BlackBerry were trading at $4.39 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on BlackBerry

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BlackBerry.

Analysts have given BlackBerry a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $4.92, indicating a potential 12.07% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teradata, Tenable Holdings and OneStream, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Teradata, with an average 1-year price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential 577.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tenable Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $36.4, suggesting a potential 729.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for OneStream, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential 454.21% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Teradata, Tenable Holdings and OneStream are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BlackBerry Neutral 2.69% $96.60M 1.83% Teradata Outperform -5.45% $253M 20.25% Tenable Holdings Buy 11.16% $195.69M 0.65% OneStream Buy 19.49% $105.05M -1.90%

Key Takeaway:

BlackBerry ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for BlackBerry is Neutral.

Get to Know BlackBerry Better

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communications for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and other secure communications software to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government and financial institutions. BlackBerry also has a sizable embedded software business primarily serving the automotive market, with some exposure to the industrial market.

Key Indicators: BlackBerry's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BlackBerry's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BlackBerry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackBerry's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackBerry's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

