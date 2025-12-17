Earnings Preview For KB Home

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that KB Home will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79.

Investors in KB Home are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KB Home's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.50 1.47 1.59 2.44 EPS Actual 1.61 1.50 1.49 2.52 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -5.00 5.00

Tracking KB Home's Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home were trading at $63.91 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on KB Home

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on KB Home.

Analysts have provided KB Home with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $65.25, suggesting a potential 2.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of M/I Homes, Champion Homes and Meritage Homes, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for M/I Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $155.0, suggesting a potential 142.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Champion Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $90.0, suggesting a potential 40.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Meritage Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $81.71, suggesting a potential 27.85% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for M/I Homes, Champion Homes and Meritage Homes, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KB Home Neutral -7.54% $297.75M 2.76% M/I Homes Buy -0.97% $277.67M 3.42% Champion Homes Outperform 10.95% $187.93M 3.69% Meritage Homes Neutral -10.72% $271.63M 1.88%

Key Takeaway:

KB Home ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. KB Home is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About KB Home

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction in the United States. The company builds single-family homes and communities across different geographical segments which include the West Coast which also derives the majority of the revenue, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. It also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities and is also engaged in financial services operations which includes providing mortgage banking services through its joint venture with a third party.

Understanding the Numbers: KB Home's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, KB Home faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.54% in revenue growth as of 31 August, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KB Home's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KB Home's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KB Home's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: KB Home's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for KB Home visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.