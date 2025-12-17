Uncovering Potential: Birkenstock Holding's Earnings Preview

Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Birkenstock Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The announcement from Birkenstock Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 2.87% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Birkenstock Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.540 0.16 0.26 EPS Actual 0.70 0.578 0.19 0.32 Price Change % 3.00 -2.000 -4.00 1.00

Performance of Birkenstock Holding Shares

Shares of Birkenstock Holding were trading at $47.27 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Birkenstock Holding

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Birkenstock Holding.

The consensus rating for Birkenstock Holding is Outperform, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $67.6, there's a potential 43.01% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Crocs, Steven Madden and Deckers Outdoor, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Crocs, with an average 1-year price target of $89.8, suggesting a potential 89.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Steven Madden, with an average 1-year price target of $43.91, suggesting a potential 7.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Deckers Outdoor, with an average 1-year price target of $113.38, suggesting a potential 139.86% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Crocs, Steven Madden and Deckers Outdoor, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Birkenstock Holding Outperform 12.45% $384.08M 4.76% Crocs Neutral -6.20% $583.01M 10.47% Steven Madden Outperform 6.92% $277.38M 2.44% Deckers Outdoor Buy 9.11% $803.82M 10.87%

Key Takeaway:

Birkenstock Holding ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity.

Delving into Birkenstock Holding's Background

Birkenstock is a German footwear brand known for comfort-focused, timeless designs, with 76% of 2022 sales coming from its top five iconic models. Products are made in Europe using sustainable, mostly locally sourced materials. The brand combines orthopedic function with everyday style, appealing to a broad audience. The Americas account for 52% of sales, Europe 36%, with future growth focused on Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

A Deep Dive into Birkenstock Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Birkenstock Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.45% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

