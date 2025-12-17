Insights into Heico's Upcoming Earnings

Heico (NYSE:HEI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Heico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21.

The announcement from Heico is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 8.78% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Heico's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.03 0.95 0.98 EPS Actual 1.26 1.12 1.20 0.99 Price Change % 9.00 7.00 14.00 -9.00

Heico Share Price Analysis

Shares of Heico were trading at $310.29 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Heico

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Heico.

Heico has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $367.0, the consensus suggests a potential 18.28% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Axon Enterprise, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Axon Enterprise are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Axon Enterprise Outperform 30.57% $427.35M -0.08%

Key Takeaway:

Heico's revenue growth is higher than its peers. Its gross profit is at the top among the group. However, its return on equity is at the bottom compared to others. Overall, Heico is positioned well in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Heico

Heico is an aerospace and defense supplier that focuses on creating replacement parts for commercial aircraft and components for defense products. In commercial aerospace, Heico is the largest independent producer of replacement aircraft parts. In the defense market, the company produces niche subcomponents used in targeting technology as well as simulation equipment, among other categories. It operates as two segments: the flight support group,or FSG, and the electronic technologies group, or ETG, both of which supply the aerospace and defense sectors to different degrees. The company is persistently acquisitive, focusing on companies in similar or adjacent markets that offer strong cash flow and profitable growth potential.

Understanding the Numbers: Heico's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Heico's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Heico's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Heico's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Heico's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

To track all earnings releases for Heico visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.