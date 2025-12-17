A Look Ahead: FactSet Research Systems's Earnings Forecast

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FactSet Research Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.37.

Investors in FactSet Research Systems are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.01% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 4.14 4.30 4.18 4.28 EPS Actual 4.05 4.27 4.28 4.37 Price Change % -4.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00

Performance of FactSet Research Systems Shares

Shares of FactSet Research Systems were trading at $293.0 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on FactSet Research Systems

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $322.78, the consensus suggests a potential 10.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Morningstar, MarketAxess Holdings and Bullish, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Morningstar, with an average 1-year price target of $320.0, suggesting a potential 9.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MarketAxess Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $211.29, suggesting a potential 27.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bullish, with an average 1-year price target of $56.3, suggesting a potential 80.78% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Morningstar, MarketAxess Holdings and Bullish, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FactSet Research Systems Neutral 6.17% $308.23M 7.08% Morningstar Buy 8.43% $375.70M 5.86% MarketAxess Holdings Neutral 1.02% $124.93M 4.93% Bullish Buy -23.16% $65.05M 0.57%

Key Takeaway:

FactSet Research Systems ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to others. Overall, FactSet Research Systems stands out for its strong revenue growth and gross profit performance, despite lagging in return on equity.

Discovering FactSet Research Systems: A Closer Look

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for over 80% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Financial Insights: FactSet Research Systems

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FactSet Research Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.17% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

