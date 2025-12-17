Examining the Future: Nike's Earnings Outlook

Nike (NYSE:NKE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nike to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Nike bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.41% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nike's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.12 0.29 0.65 EPS Actual 0.49 0.14 0.54 0.78 Price Change % 6.00 15.00 -5.00 0.00

Market Performance of Nike's Stock

Shares of Nike were trading at $67.12 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Nike

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Nike.

With 20 analyst ratings, Nike has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $79.5, indicating a potential 18.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of On Holding, Deckers Outdoor and Birkenstock Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for On Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $61.65, suggesting a potential 8.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Deckers Outdoor, with an average 1-year price target of $113.38, suggesting a potential 68.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $67.6, suggesting a potential 0.72% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for On Holding, Deckers Outdoor and Birkenstock Holding are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nike Neutral 1.13% $4.94B 5.45% On Holding Outperform 24.95% $522.20M 8.09% Deckers Outdoor Buy 9.11% $803.82M 10.87% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 12.45% $384.08M 4.76%

Key Takeaway:

Nike ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. Nike is at the bottom for gross profit. Nike is at the bottom for return on equity.

Discovering Nike: A Closer Look

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Footwear generates about two-thirds of its sales. Key performance footwear categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), NikeSkims (women's athleisure), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores (including about 5,500 in China), and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nike showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.13% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.97%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

