Earnings Preview For Accenture

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Accenture will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.73.

Accenture bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 2.76% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.97 3.32 2.81 3.42 EPS Actual 3.03 3.49 2.82 3.59 Price Change % 3.00 -7.00 1.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Accenture's Stock

Shares of Accenture were trading at $272.04 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Accenture visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.