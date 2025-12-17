What to Expect from FedEx's Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FedEx to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08.

Investors in FedEx are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 2.32% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FedEx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 3.63 5.86 4.54 3.91 EPS Actual 3.83 6.07 4.51 4.05 Price Change % 2.00 -3.00 -6.00 0.00

Market Performance of FedEx's Stock

Shares of FedEx were trading at $282.46 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on FedEx

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FedEx.

A total of 23 analyst ratings have been received for FedEx, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $286.39, suggesting a potential 1.39% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Parcel Service, Expeditors International and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for United Parcel Service, with an average 1-year price target of $103.6, suggesting a potential 63.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expeditors International, with an average 1-year price target of $130.44, suggesting a potential 53.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $152.0, suggesting a potential 46.19% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for United Parcel Service, Expeditors International and C.H. Robinson Worldwide are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FedEx Neutral 3.08% $4.69B 2.95% United Parcel Service Buy -3.73% $3.49B 8.30% Expeditors International Neutral 9.16% $347.60M 9.93% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Outperform -10.93% $356.77M 8.95%

Key Takeaway:

FedEx ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing positive growth and two others showing negative growth. In terms of gross profit, FedEx is at the top among its peers. For return on equity, FedEx is at the bottom compared to its peers. Overall, FedEx's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in these key metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

A Deep Dive into FedEx's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FedEx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.08% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

