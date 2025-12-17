Exploring Cintas's Earnings Expectations

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cintas to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

Cintas bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cintas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.07 1.06 1.02 EPS Actual 1.20 1.09 1.13 1.09 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas were trading at $187.62 as of December 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Cintas

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cintas.

Cintas has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $202.5, the consensus suggests a potential 7.93% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Copart, RB Global and Openlane, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Copart, with an average 1-year price target of $40.5, suggesting a potential 78.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RB Global, with an average 1-year price target of $122.33, suggesting a potential 34.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Openlane, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 84.19% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Copart, RB Global and Openlane are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cintas Neutral 8.66% $1.37B 10.37% Copart Underperform 0.72% $537.00M 4.30% RB Global Buy 11.30% $503.60M 1.48% Openlane Neutral 8.39% $200.10M 1.94%

Key Takeaway:

Cintas ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Cintas

Cintas has roots tracing back to 1929, during which the Farmer family cleaned and re-sold dirty rags to manufacturing plants in Ohio. The firm has grown its business organically and through acquisitions, and today Cintas acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for businesses. Cintas will design, manufacture, collect, and clean every employee uniform for a small weekly sum, taking on the upfront capital expense itself. In the same stop, Cintas can also replace soiled or depleted mats, mops, trash liners, towels, first aid, fire, and cleaning products. Businesses value an outsourcing partner like Cintas as it simplifies operations and leaves noncore tasks with high regulatory standards in the hands of professionals.

Financial Insights: Cintas

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cintas's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.66% as of 31 August, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cintas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cintas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cintas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Cintas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Cintas visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.