Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Optex Systems Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPXS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $21.17 million.

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $794.25 million.

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $12.81 billion.

• Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.76 per share on revenue of $24.40 million.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $146.66 million.

• GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $942.46 million.

