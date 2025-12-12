Earnings Outlook For ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:HYFT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-12-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 9.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ImmunoPrecise Antibodies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.02 -0.060 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.014 -0.07 Price Change % -10.00 1.00 -11.000 -5.00

Performance of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Shares

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies were trading at $1.87 as of December 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 334.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.