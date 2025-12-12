Earnings Preview For Ocean Power Techs

Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-12-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ocean Power Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Ocean Power Techs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Ocean Power Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Price Change % -10.00 -15.00 -18.00 -10.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Ocean Power Techs were trading at $0.4499 as of December 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ocean Power Techs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ocean Power Techs.

Ocean Power Techs has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $1.5, the consensus suggests a potential 233.41% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energy Vault Holdings, Power Solutions Intl and NuScale Power, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Energy Vault Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential 288.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Power Solutions Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $98.75, suggesting a potential 21849.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NuScale Power, with an average 1-year price target of $36.93, suggesting a potential 8108.49% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Energy Vault Holdings, Power Solutions Intl and NuScale Power are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ocean Power Techs Buy -9.15% $-23K -29.06% Energy Vault Holdings Sell 2678.90% $9.01M -31.38% Power Solutions Intl Buy 61.97% $48.71M 18.53% NuScale Power Neutral 1635.16% $2.71M -35.93%

Key Takeaway:

Ocean Power Techs is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, showing a negative percentage. In contrast, it is at the middle for Consensus rating among peers.

All You Need to Know About Ocean Power Techs

Ocean Power Technologies Inc provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. It provides ocean data collection and reporting, marine power, offshore communications, and Maritime Domain Awareness System (MDAS) products, integrated solutions, and consulting services. The company offers its products and services to a wide range of customers, including those in government and offshore energy, oil and gas, construction, wind power, and other industries. The company has operations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Financial Insights: Ocean Power Techs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ocean Power Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ocean Power Techs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -625.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocean Power Techs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -29.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ocean Power Techs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -21.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ocean Power Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

To track all earnings releases for Ocean Power Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

