December 12, 2025 6:11 AM 25 seconds read

Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $117.24 million.

• Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.

• Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

