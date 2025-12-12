Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $117.24 million.
• Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.
• Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
