Zedge's Earnings Outlook

Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-12-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zedge will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The market awaits Zedge's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zedge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.03 EPS Actual 0.00 0.06 -0.01 0.00 Price Change % -8.00 -1.00 -2.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Zedge's Stock

Shares of Zedge were trading at $2.58 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

