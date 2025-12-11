Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.50 million.

• WisdomTree True Developed International Fund (NYSE:DOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $154.03 million.

• Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $214.99 million.

• RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $61.69 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $104.55 million.

• Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $16.87 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $471.25 million.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $67.20 billion.

• Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $175.95 million.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $17.48 billion.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $883.37 million.

• Kestra Medical Techs (NASDAQ:KMTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $20.96 million.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.73 million.

