Lovesac Earnings Preview

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lovesac will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55.

Investors in Lovesac are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 0.06% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lovesac's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.84 1.85 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.73 2.13 -0.32 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -1.00 2.00

Performance of Lovesac Shares

Shares of Lovesac were trading at $13.95 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Lovesac

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lovesac.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Lovesac, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $29.0, suggesting a potential 107.89% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Lovesac, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Lovesac, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lovesac Buy 2.52% $90.61M -3.34%

Key Takeaway:

Lovesac ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with 2.52%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit at $90.61M. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity at -3.34%.

All You Need to Know About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as sactional-specific drink holders, Footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the sale of Sactionals.

Understanding the Numbers: Lovesac's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lovesac's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lovesac's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lovesac's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lovesac's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.98. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

