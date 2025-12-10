Insights into Imperial Ptrl's Upcoming Earnings

Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Imperial Ptrl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from Imperial Ptrl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.34, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Imperial Ptrl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.00 0.26 0.00 EPS Actual 0.38 0.34 0.12 0.32 Price Change % 2.00 12.00 -2.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Ptrl were trading at $4.8 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Imperial Ptrl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.