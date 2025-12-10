Mitek Systems's Earnings: A Preview

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mitek Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Investors in Mitek Systems are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 8.82% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mitek Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.26 0.14 0.17 EPS Actual 0.22 0.36 0.15 0.33 Price Change % 9.00 11.00 -8.00 15.00

Performance of Mitek Systems Shares

Shares of Mitek Systems were trading at $9.13 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.