December 10, 2025 6:11 AM 3 min read

Earnings Scheduled For December 10, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $646.91 million.

• VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $30.02 million.

• Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.91 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.69 million.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $212.42 million.

• AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $148.31 million.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $205.36 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $125.64 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $305.00 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $764.19 million.

• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $53.11 million.

• Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $54.92 million.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.

• Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $131.58 million.

• Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.25 million.

• DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $83.50 million.

• Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $71.99 million.

• Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.24 per share on revenue of $273.38 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

