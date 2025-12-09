Earnings Preview: Culp

Culp (NYSE:CULP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Culp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

The market awaits Culp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 2.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Culp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.10 -0.24 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.17 -0.33 -0.45 Price Change % -3.00 -1.00 -12.00 -5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Culp were trading at $3.78 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

