What's Next: Skillsoft's Earnings Preview

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Skillsoft to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

Skillsoft bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $3.25, leading to a 9.07% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Skillsoft's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -2.33 -2.65 -2.05 -3.00 EPS Actual 0.92 0.30 2.11 -1.82 Price Change % -9.00 -3.00 22.00 25.00

Tracking Skillsoft's Stock Performance

Shares of Skillsoft were trading at $7.35 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

