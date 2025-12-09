J.Jill's Earnings: A Preview

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that J.Jill will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The market awaits J.Jill's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.61% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at J.Jill's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.87 0.21 0.78 EPS Actual 0.81 0.88 0.32 0.89 Price Change % 7.00 0.00 -7.00 2.00

Performance of J.Jill Shares

Shares of J.Jill were trading at $16.28 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on J.Jill

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding J.Jill.

With 2 analyst ratings, J.Jill has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $21.5, indicating a potential 32.06% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genesco, Designer Brands and Citi Trends, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Genesco, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 65.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Designer Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential 70.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $47.5, suggesting a potential 191.77% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Genesco, Designer Brands and Citi Trends, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity J.Jill Buy -0.81% $105.36M 9.01% Genesco Neutral 12.87% $249.95M 1.05% Designer Brands Neutral -4.16% $322.93M 3.95% Citi Trends Buy 3.32% $76.27M -6.24%

Key Takeaway:

J.Jill ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, J.Jill's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

Discovering J.Jill: A Closer Look

J.Jill Inc is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct) and its retail stores (Retail). Revenue is derived from the sale of apparel and accessory merchandise through the company's Retail and Direct channels, which include website and catalog phone orders. Revenue also includes shipping and handling fees collected from customers.

J.Jill's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining J.Jill's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: J.Jill's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): J.Jill's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): J.Jill's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: J.Jill's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for J.Jill visit their earnings calendar on our site.

