Insights Ahead: Electrovaya's Quarterly Earnings

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Electrovaya to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Electrovaya's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.4% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Electrovaya's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.03 -0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 0.02 -0.01 0.00 Price Change % -7.00 4.00 2.00 -9.00

Market Performance of Electrovaya's Stock

Shares of Electrovaya were trading at $5.33 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

