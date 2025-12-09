A Peek at DLH Hldgs's Future Earnings

DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DLH Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The announcement from DLH Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.18% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DLH Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.07 0.07 0.11 EPS Actual 0.02 0.06 0.08 0.16 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 -12.00 -2.00

Market Performance of DLH Hldgs's Stock

Shares of DLH Hldgs were trading at $5.95 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.