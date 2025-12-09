What's Next: VersaBank's Earnings Preview

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VersaBank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Anticipation surrounds VersaBank's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.17% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at VersaBank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.23 0.29 0.27 EPS Actual 0.22 0.18 0.20 0.15 Price Change % 1.00 -4.00 2.00 -3.00

Tracking VersaBank's Stock Performance

Shares of VersaBank were trading at $12.39 as of December 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for VersaBank visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.